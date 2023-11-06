Report: Daniel Jones to have MRI amid fears of torn ACL

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones may have played his final snap of the 2023 season.

Jones left Sunday’s 30-6 loss to the Raiders after the first play of the second quarter with a right knee injury and went to the locker room. He was ruled out ahead of the start of the second half.

It was a non-contact injury for Jones and that gave rise to speculation about a torn ACL. NFL Media reports that is the fear and that Jones is set to have an MRI to confirm any diagnosis.

If that injury is confirmed, Jones will miss the rest of the season and the Giants will be in some dire straits at quarterback. Tyrod Taylor will miss at least three more games after going on injured reserve with a rib injury, which leaves undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito on the active roster and the recently signed Matt Barkley on the practice squad.

DeVito was intercepted on two of his first three throws in Sunday’s loss, but went 14-of-17 for 164 yards and his first NFL touchdown in the second half.