Report: Falcons block ST coordinator Marquice Williams from interview with Giants

The Giants have reportedly hit another roadblock in their search for a new special teams coordinator.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Falcons have denied the Giants permission to interview Marquice Williams. The Falcons are looking for a new head coach and the team wants to keep open the option of retaining Williams.

Williams joined the Falcons as part of since-fired head coach Arthur Smith’s staff in 2021. He was previously an assistant special teams coach for the Lions and Chargers.

The Giants fired Thomas McGaughey after the end of their season. The Chargers also blocked an interview request for their coordinator Ryan Ficken.