 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjacksonworkoutbonus_250609.jpg
Jackson loses $750,000 in workout bonus money
nbc_pft_nickchubbtexans_250609.jpg
Chubb reportedly is expected to sign with Texans
nbc_pft_alexander_250609.jpg
Packers reportedly will release Alexander

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjacksonworkoutbonus_250609.jpg
Jackson loses $750,000 in workout bonus money
nbc_pft_nickchubbtexans_250609.jpg
Chubb reportedly is expected to sign with Texans
nbc_pft_alexander_250609.jpg
Packers reportedly will release Alexander

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Falcons expect Kirk Cousins to report to minicamp Tuesday

  
Published June 9, 2025 02:53 PM

Kirk Cousins has not been with the Falcons for most of their voluntary offseason work, but the quarterback is expected to take a different approach for the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that the team expects Cousins to report for the three-day minicamp. Cousins is under contract, so he would be subject to fines if he misses the minicamp without being excused by the team.

Cousins signed a four-year deal with Atlanta last March, but the Falcons later used a first-round pick on Michael Penix and Penix replaced Cousins as the team’s starter during the 2024 season. Cousins is guaranteed $27.5 million in salary this season and the Falcons have said that they are comfortable keeping him on the roster as a backup to Penix.

Cousins has been less enthusiastic about the prospect of staying with the team, but no trade has materialized and moving him may take an injury somewhere else at some point in the summer or fall.