Report: Falcons, Matthew Judon haven’t had contract talks yet

The Falcons acquired edge rusher Matthew Judon from the Patriots for a third-round pick before the 2024 season, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be back for a second year in Atlanta.

Judon played out the final year of his contract and D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that there have not been any talks about a new deal at this point. The start of the Scouting Combine is this week and that’s generally a time when teams start making some headway on roster moves heading into the new league year.

Judon played in every game for the Falcons in 2024 and had 25 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception, and five passes defensed.

Center Drew Dalman, safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Mike Hughes, defensive lineman Eddie Goldman, and linebacker Lorenzo Carter are other notable impending free agents in Atlanta.