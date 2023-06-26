Report: Falcons promote Kyle Smith, Ryan Pace in front office

The Falcons have made a pair of promotions in their front office.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Atlanta has moved Kyle Smith up to assistant G.M. and Ryan Pace to director of player personnel.

Smith has been with the Falcons since 2021 as vice president of player personnel, joining the club the same year as General Manager Terry Fontenot. He was previously with Washington from 2011-2020, moving from scout to vice president of player personnel in his last year with the team.

Pace, the former Bears G.M., joined the Falcons last year as a senior personnel executive. Pace and Fontenot worked together for many years with the Saints before Pace became Chicago’s G.M. back in 2015. He compiled a 48-65 record with the Bears before he was fired after a 6-11 season in 2021.