Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Report: Former 49ers DC Nick Sorensen is expected to become Cowboys special teams coach

  
Published January 27, 2025 08:35 PM

The Cowboys are expected to hire Nick Sorensen as their special teams coordinator, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas is seeking to replace John Fassel, who left to become the Titans’ special teams coordinator.

Sorensen, the 49ers’ defensive coordinator last season, worked with Schottenheimer in 2021 with the Jaguars. Schottenheimer was the passing game coordinator and Sorensen was the special teams coordinator.

Schottenheimer and Sorensen also were together with the Seahawks from 2018-20.

Sorensen, 46, joined the 49ers in 2022 as a defensive assistant before becoming the team’s defensive pass game specialist and nickels coach. He was defensive coordinator for only one season.

The 49ers hired former Jets head coach Robert Saleh for a second stint as defensive coordinator, and former Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer will become the 49ers’ special teams coordinator.