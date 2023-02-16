Report: Former University of Washington coach Jimmy Lake joins Rams staff

The Rams have reportedly added a former college head coach to Sean McVay’s coaching staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Rams have hired former University of Washington coach Jimmy Lake. Lake’s title is unclear, but he has a history of working with defensive backs and last year’s defensive backs coach Jonathan Cooley left to take a job with the Panthers.

Lake spent six years on Washington’s staff before being named head coach following Chris Petersen’s departure at the end of the 2019 season. Lake went 7-6 before being suspended for shoving a player on the sideline during a November 2021 game. He was fired a short time later.

Lake worked at Boise State before going to Washington and had stints as a defensive backs coach with the Lions and Buccaneers earlier in his career.