Report: Free agent C Connor Williams in discussions with multiple teams

  
Published June 18, 2024 06:01 PM

Free agent center Connor Williams’ future appeared to be in doubt after a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury that his agent called “pretty significant.” But after a lengthy rehab, Williams hopes to continue his career.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Williams expects to be ready for the start of the season and is in discussions with multiple teams about where to play in 2024. He plans to pick his new team before training camp begins.

Williams injured his knee in a Dec. 11 game against the Titans.

After ESPN analyst Louis Riddick questioned whether Williams’ injury might be career-threatening, Williams’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Williams would take his time and get healthy before making any decisions. Now, Williams apparently has made that decision.

Williams moved from guard to center after signing a two-year deal with the Dolphins in 2022 and became a solid starting center.

He is one of the few players remaining on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.