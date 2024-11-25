 Skip navigation
Pickens, Steelers must 'mature' to handle success
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Report: Gardner Minshew broke his collarbone

  
Published November 24, 2024 08:29 PM

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said at his press conference that quarterback Gardner Minshew’s shoulder injury “doesn’t look good” and it appears that it will bring an end to Minshew’s season.

NFL Media reports that Minshew broke his collarbone and several other reporters have since confirmed that report. A season-ending move to injured reserve will be next for Minshew.

Aidan O’Connell’s return for the Black Friday game against the Chiefs may also be on tap for the Raiders. O’Connell can be activated this week and multiple reports indicate that he is expected to return to action.

The Raiders could also opt to make a waiver claim for Daniel Jones or try to sign him if he clears waivers, but, for now, O’Connell and Desmond Ridder are the quarterback options in Las Vegas.