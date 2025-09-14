Report: Giants have “no sense of urgency” to start Jaxson Dart

The Giants are sticking with Russell Wilson. Unless they aren’t.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the Giants have “no sense of urgency” to bench Wilson for rookie first-rounder Jaxson Dart.

But Schefter adds this this “doesn’t mean a change can’t come soon at the quarterback position, but the Giants would prefer that it not happen anytime soon.”

So, again, they’ll be sticking with Wilson. Unless they aren’t.

The Giants presumably hope to dial down the external pressure to place Dart in the game, allowing them to wait for the right time.

The Giants visit the Cowboys on Sunday, before hosting the Chiefs and Chargers. A Week 5 visit to the Saints seems to be the first best spot to make a change. Next, there’s a mini-bye after the Week 6 Thursday night game against the Eagles before Week 7 at Denver.

If history is a guide, they’ll play Dart when they think he’s ready. In 2004, the Giants benched future Hall of Famer Kurt Warner despite a 5-4 record for then-rookie Eli Manning.

It’s also possible, in theory, that the Giants will pivot to veterarn Jameis Winston before going with Dart. At this point, everything is on the table.

Unless it isn’t.