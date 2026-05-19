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Report: Giants, Jets will not have a joint practice

  
Published May 19, 2026 03:02 PM

The Giants will have a joint practice with the Dolphins before the teams play in Week 2 of the preseason on Aug. 22.

Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley revealed that news earlier this week.

That, though, is the Giants’ only joint practice this year.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports that the Giants will not hold their annual joint practice with the Jets.

The Giants and Jets play their annual preseason game in Week 3 of the exhibition season.

The Giants will spend the first two weeks of training camp at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.