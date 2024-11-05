 Skip navigation
Report: Giants won’t trade LB Azeez Ojulari

  
November 5, 2024

Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari was mentioned a lot in trade chatter. Ojulari, though, is not expected to be moved before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

The Giants listened to offers for Ojulari but “weren’t going to give him away and held firm,” per Garafolo.

Ojulari drew interest because he has six sacks this season, putting two away from his career high.

It also looks like the Giants will retain wide receiver Darius Slayton.

Both players are in the final year of their contracts and set to become free agents in March.

The Giants turned down trade offers for running back Saquon Barkley and safety Xavier McKinney a year ago, and both left in free agency. Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles and McKinney signed a four-year, $68 million contract with the Packers.