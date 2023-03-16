 Skip navigation
Report: Greedy Williams agrees to terms with Eagles

  
Published March 16, 2023 05:29 PM
The Eagles have taken some losses in free agency, but as improbable as it seems, they now are even stronger at cornerback.

Earlier in the day, the Eagles agreed to a two-year , $42 million extension with Darius Slay. Slay himself had expected to leave as a salary-cap casualty a day earlier.

He returns along with James Bradberry, who earlier agreed to a three-year, $38 million deal.

Now, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports the Eagles have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Greedy Williams.

The Browns drafted Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. at the position the past two years, signaling Williams’ departure after his rookie contract expired.

He spent four seasons with the Browns after they made him a second-round draft pick in 2019.

Williams missed all of 2020 and played only 11 games in 2022 and ended his time in Cleveland with 21 starts in 39 game appearances.