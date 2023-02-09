Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week.

Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph from Denver.

Williams was the defensive backs coach with the Broncos.

He served as the Chargers’ assistant secondary coach from 2013-15 and was the secondary coach of the Colts from 2016-17.

The Packers have Ryan Downard on staff as the safeties coach.