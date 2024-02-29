Report: “Growing optimism” Chiefs, Chris Jones will strike a deal

The Chiefs are trying to hold onto defensive tackle Chris Jones and a report Thursday cast those efforts in a positive light.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said earlier this week that re-signing Jones is “at the top of the list” of the team’s offseason priorities and TheAthletic.com reports that there is “growing optimism” that they will be able to make that happen. Per the same report, Veach and Chiefs vice president of football operations Chris Shea met with Jones’ agents Jason and Michael Katz twice while in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine.

Jones and the Chiefs were unable to agree on a new deal last year and Jones wound up sitting out the season-opening loss to the Lions due to the impasse. They eventually came to terms on a one-year deal that left the door open to a franchise tag, but word this week has been that the Chiefs plan to use that on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

The Chiefs have exclusive negotiating rights with Jones until March 11 and they’ll use as much of it as necessary to turn today’s optimism into a final agreement.