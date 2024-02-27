Report: Chiefs prepared to franchise tag L’Jarius Sneed, could tag and trade

Earlier on Tuesday, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach mentioned the ability to tag a player as an option to help keep both defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

Now there is some more reporting about how Kansas City could pull that off.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs have informed Sneed that they are prepared to franchise tag him if the two sides cannot agree to a long-term deal. Kansas City is also willing to trade Sneed off of the tag.

Fowler adds that Sneed is “agreeable” to that, which gives him the opportunity to negotiate with other teams once free agency opens. But Kansas City is still a contender to retain him.

Sneed, 27, has completed his rookie contract with the Chiefs. A fourth-round pick in 2020, Sneed has 40 career passes defensed with 10 career interceptions in 57 games with 54 starts. He also had 6.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits.

He made one of the most critical plays in Kansas City’s run to Super Bowl LVIII, picking up his first career postseason forced fumble on Zay Flowers during the second half of the AFC Championship Game.

If he cannot come to a long-term agreement with the Chiefs, Sneed will surely be one of the most in-demand cornerbacks on the open market.