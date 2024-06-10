 Skip navigation
Report: Hakeem Butler to work out for the Panthers

  
Published June 10, 2024 05:22 PM

San Antonio Brahmas coach Wade Phillips gave St. Louis Battlehawks receiver Hakeem Butler an endorsement during the teams’ UFL playoff game this weekend. Phillips said Butler should be in the NFL.

The Panthers are the first team to give Butler that chance.

Butler will work out for Carolina, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Butler earned UFL offensive player of the year honors after making 45 receptions for 652 yards and five touchdowns this spring.

He entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2019 but missed his entire rookie season with a broken hand and never played a regular-season game for Arizona.

Butler’s only two regular-season NFL games both came with the Eagles, and he never caught a pass. He saw action on only one offensive snap and 29 on special teams.