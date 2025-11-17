Report: Initial concern is Aaron Rodgers suffered slight break in left wrist

There is a little more information available on the injury suffered by Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the initial concern for Rodgers is that he suffered a slight break in his left wrist. But Rodgers will undergo further testing on Monday to determine the full extent of his injury and how long he’ll be out.

Rodgers suffered the injury late in the second quarter. He went back to the locker room early just before halftime, with Mason Rudolph taking over at quarterback for the entire second half.

According to a report from NFL Media, Rodgers has told people close to him that he will be back soon.

In 10 games this season, Rodgers has completed 66.4 percent of his throws for 1,969 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Rudolph completed 9-of-15 passes on Sunday for 116 yards with a touchdown. If Rodgers is out for any extended period of time, Rudolph would be in line to start.