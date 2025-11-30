 Skip navigation
Report: Initial diagnosis is calf strain for Sauce Gardner

  
Published November 30, 2025 02:48 PM

The initial diagnosis on Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner is a calf strain, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Gardner will undergo further medical testing on Monday.

His Achilles does appear intact, per Pelissero, so the team has optimism that Gardner avoided a major injury.

Gardner was injured on a non-contact play while covering tight end Cade Stover on the Texans’ second play from scrimmage.

He is on the sideline in street clothes and wearing a walking boot on his left leg.

Gardner has 13 tackles and two passes defensed for Indianapolis this season.

The Texans, who led 10-6 at halftime, have padded their lead to 13-6 on a 43-yard Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal. They had a first down at the Colts 14, but Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore sacked C.J. Stroud on third down.