Report: Isaiah Oliver agrees to terms with 49ers
Published March 15, 2023 03:11 PM
The 49ers have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Isaiah Oliver, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.
Oliver, a second-round choice of the Falcons in 2018, played out his rookie contract and then re-signed with Atlanta on a one-year, $2.385 million contract in 2022.
Oliver, 26, then made 37 tackles, an interception, a sack and seven passes defensed last season.
In his five-year career, Oliver has played 62 games with 38 starts. He has totaled 203 tackles, three forced fumbles, two sacks, two interceptions and 34 passes defensed.
He will compete for the nickel back job.