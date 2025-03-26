 Skip navigation
J.J. Watt to call games with Ian Eagle for CBS

  
Published March 26, 2025 01:48 PM

J.J. Watt is reportedly moving into a new role for CBS during the 2025 NFL season.

Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com reports that Watt will move from the network’s studio show to a game analyst position. Watt will work with Ian Eagle as part of CBS’s No. 2 team. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo remain the network’s No. 1 team.

Charles Davis has been Eagle’s partner, but CBS announced on Wednesday that he will take over as their lead college football analyst when Gary Danielson retires after the 2025 season. Marchand reports that CBS is still determining Davis’s role for the 2025 season.

Watt, who called a game on Christmas for Netflix last year, began working in the studio for CBS in 2023.

UPDATE 10:50 a.m. ET: CBS has announced the move.