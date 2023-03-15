 Skip navigation
Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Jacoby Brissett agrees to terms with Commanders

  
Published March 15, 2023 12:15 PM
nbc_combine_berryriveraintv_230303
March 3, 2023 08:35 AM
Matthew Berry sits down with Commanders head coach Ron Rivera at the NFL Scouting Combine to discuss the team's open competition at QB, Antonio Gibson's role, what sold him on hiring Eric Bieniemy and more.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera repeatedly has expressed confidence in Sam Howell, who made his first career start as a rookie in Week 18 last season. Rivera calls Howell QB1 but stopped short of guaranteeing Howell will start the 2023 season opener.

Jacoby Brissett could start Week 1.

The Commanders agreed to terms with Brissett on Wednesday, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Brissett ranks 64th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents .

Brissett, 30, has started games for four teams in his seven seasons since the Patriots made him a third-round pick.

He played for the Browns last season, and while filling in for Deshaun Watson while Watson was suspended, Brissett started 11 games. He went 236-of-339 for 2,608 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.