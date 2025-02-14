 Skip navigation
Report: Jaguars hire Trevor Mendelson as an offensive assistant

  
The Jaguars are hiring Trevor Mendelson as an offensive assistant, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Mendelson previously was Western Michigan’s co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach.

Western Michigan offensive lineman Addison West earned All-America honors in 2024.

Mendelson, a former offensive lineman at Marshall, worked at Wake Forest and was with Brian Kelly and Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame.

He followed Lance Taylor to Western Michigan before the 2023 season.

Mendelson’s title on Liam Coen’s staff is unknown.