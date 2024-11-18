 Skip navigation
Report: Jaire Alexander will be OK after being ruled out with knee injury

  
Published November 17, 2024 07:17 PM

The Packers did not have cornerback Jaire Alexander for much of Sunday’s win over the Bears due to a knee injury, but it’s not expected to keep him out long-term.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Alexander is expected to be OK after he was ruled out of the contest. Alexander had entered the weekend questionable with a knee issue and this is a continuation of the same injury.

Alexander was limited in practice all week and was playing his first game since the Week 8 victory over Jacksonville.

He’s recorded two interceptions and seven total passes defensed in 2024.

The Packers will be at home next week to face the 49ers.