Report: Jake Hummel headed to Ravens on a one-year deal

  
Published March 12, 2025 07:59 PM

Jake Hummel has found a new home.

The former Rams linebacker and core special teams player Jake Hummel has agreed to a one-year deal with the Ravens, Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports.

Hummel, 26, has played 117 defensive snaps and 827 on special teams.

In his three seasons in Los Angeles, Hummel totaled 31 tackles.

He has played all 17 games in each of the past two seasons, and in 2024, Hummel made eight special teams tackles and blocked a punt that led to a touchdown against the Bills.