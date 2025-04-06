Report: Jalen Milroe accepts invite to attend the draft in Green Bay

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are not expected to attend the draft in Green Bay, but Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe will.

Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.com reports that Milroe has accepted his invitation.

Milroe could go in the first round, but there’s a chance he won’t hear his name until Day 2.

The Steelers are one of the teams that have have shown interest, entertaining Milroe at dinner before Alabama’s Pro Day last month.

Milroe threw for 2,844 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season, and he ran for another 726 yards and 20 scores. He was 21-6 as a starter, but only 9-4 this season with losses to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Michigan.