Report: Jamal Adams remains an option for Seahawks

The Seahawks remain interested in a reunion with Jamal Adams, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Adams could provide experienced depth at both linebacker and safety after the Seahawks didn’t draft a safety and took only one linebacker, UTEP’s Tyrice Knight.

The Seahawks cut Adams on March 5, and he remains a free agent.

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider repeatedly has left the door open for Adams’ return, and Condotta reports that the team has kept in contact with Adams.

The 49ers also are an option for Adams, per Condotta.

Adams, 28, played 518 snaps last season with only 85 at free safety, according to Pro Football Focus. He had 183 in the slot and 208 in the box. Schneider has said the Seahawks would be comfortable with Adams at weakside linebacker.

Adams would cost Seattle far less than what he did upon his ballyhooed arrival in 2020. The Seahawks gave up two first-round picks in return for Adams and a 2022 fourth-rounder, which became defensive lineman Cody Bryant, and they signed Adams to a four-year, $70 million extension a year later.

Adams made $50 million from the Seahawks and never played a full season, appearing in 34 games and missing 33 with injuries.

He has continued to work out this offseason in anticipation of a return to the NFL this season.