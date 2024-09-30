Report: James Daniels out for season with torn Achilles

The Steelers have sustained a major injury along their offensive line.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, right guard James Daniels has suffered a torn Achilles and will be out for the rest of the 2024 season.

Daniels, 27, has started 36 games for Pittsburgh over the last three seasons. He exited Sunday’s eventual loss to the Colts after just six offensive snaps.

Daniels spent his first four seasons with the Bears.

Pittsburgh is likely to get its other starting guard, Isaac Seumalo, back soon from a pectoral injury. But Daniels’ injury is a significant loss.

The Steelers will host the Cowboys for Sunday Night Football in Week 5.