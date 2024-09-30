 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

flacco_mpx.jpg
Week 4 superlatives: Flacco saves Colts
nbc_pft_eaglesbucs_240930.jpg
Eagles’ loss to Bucs ‘bodes poorly’ for Sirianni
nbc_pft_vikingspackers_240930.jpg
Vikings have case as NFC’s top squad after Week 4

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

flacco_mpx.jpg
Week 4 superlatives: Flacco saves Colts
nbc_pft_eaglesbucs_240930.jpg
Eagles’ loss to Bucs ‘bodes poorly’ for Sirianni
nbc_pft_vikingspackers_240930.jpg
Vikings have case as NFC’s top squad after Week 4

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: James Daniels out for season with torn Achilles

  
Published September 30, 2024 10:18 AM

The Steelers have sustained a major injury along their offensive line.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, right guard James Daniels has suffered a torn Achilles and will be out for the rest of the 2024 season.

Daniels, 27, has started 36 games for Pittsburgh over the last three seasons. He exited Sunday’s eventual loss to the Colts after just six offensive snaps.

Daniels spent his first four seasons with the Bears.

Pittsburgh is likely to get its other starting guard, Isaac Seumalo, back soon from a pectoral injury. But Daniels’ injury is a significant loss.

The Steelers will host the Cowboys for Sunday Night Football in Week 5.