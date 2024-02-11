Report: Jason Kelce met with Amazon, too, about a broadcasting job

Eagles center Jason Kelce hasn’t announced his retirement. However, he’s exploring his options for a post-playing career.

Updating his prior item that Kelce met this week with ESPN and Fox Sports about a TV job, Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com reports that Kelce also met with Amazon about its Thursday Night Football coverage.

Kelce has an existing relationship with Amazon Prime. The Kelce documentary focused on Jason’s 2022-23 season streams on Amazon Prime, and he did very well during a visit to the booth with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit during a game in the 2023 season.

Amazon makes the most sense, especially since he could be added to the existing booth. Or, frankly, he could replace Herbstreit, who at times seems to be perhaps stretched a little too thin by his college football itinerary and work requirements. He could be relieved to have a little less on his plate in 2024.

Regardless, Kelce is destined for a career in media — that part is obvious. The question is whether he’ll be working in a studio or working games.