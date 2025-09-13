Report: Jayden Daniels underwent an MRI on his knee

Jayden Daniels was tackled for a 1-yard gain on a scramble with 4:21 remaining in a 27-18 loss to the Packers. The Commanders quarterback’s lower body twisted awkwardly on the tackle by defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare, and Daniels got up limping.

He remained in the game, playing all 69 snaps.

Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan reports that Daniels underwent an MRI on Friday. The results are unknown.

Daniels went 24-of-42 for 200 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 17 yards on eight carries.

It was a costly game for the Commanders, who lost running back Austin Ekeler (Achilles) and defensive end Deatrich Wise (quad) for the season.