Report: Jerrod Johnson interviewed for Eagles offensive coordinator

The Eagles have not formally announced the departure of offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, but there continues to be word that they’re talking to others about taking on the job for the 2024 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has interviewed Texans offensive coordinator Jerrod Johnson about the position. Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has reportedly interviewed for the job as well.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and General Manager Howie Roseman are set to hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that could offer more information about the team’s plans.

Johnson’s name has come up with a number of offensive coordinator vacancies this month as his successful work with Texans rookie C.J. Stroud this season has others interested in seeing if he can provide the same boost to their offense.