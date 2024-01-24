Report: Eagles interview Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator position

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury continues to chart a potential course back to the NFL.

A year after being fired in Arizona, the USC senior offensive analyst has interviewed with the Eagles for the vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

Kingsbury recently interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Bears. The position went to Shane Waldron.

In four years with the Cardinals, Kingsbury generated a record of 28-38-1. Before that, he served as head coach at Texas Tech, where he had a record of 35-40.

The Eagles recently parted ways with offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, who became the offensive coordinator after Shane Steichen was hired to coach the Colts. The Eagles are currently looking for both an offensive coordinator and a defensive coordinator.

Both jobs will entail considerable pressure in 2024, given that failure by either or both could spark a full housecleaning for 2025.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is due to meet with reporters on Wednesday for his end-of-season press conference.