Dalton Schultz questionable to return with calf injury

  
Published January 18, 2026 03:45 PM

The Texans have a significant injury situation developing on their offense.

Houston tight end Dalton Schultz is questionable to return with a calf injury suffered during the first quarter of Sunday’s matchup with New England.

As shown on the ESPN broadcast, Schultz pulled up while running a route in the end zone during Houston’s second possession.

Schultz went back to the locker room during the first quarter. He’s questionable to return with a calf injury. ESPN’s Laura Rutledge noted that Schultz was briefly examined in the sideline medical tent before he went up the tunnel.

Schultz being out is made more significant given the absence of top receiver Nico Colins, who is inactive with a concussion.

Additionally, Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane is questionable to return with a thumb injury. Jack Gibbens entered the game for him.

UPDATE 4:17 p.m. ET: Schultz has been downgraded to out.