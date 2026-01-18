 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marcus Jones pick-six gives Patriots 14-10 lead in second quarter

  
Published January 18, 2026 04:09 PM

The Patriots have gotten back ahead of the Texans after scoring a defensive touchdown.

Cornerback Marcus Jones intercepted an ill-advised pass from C.J. Stroud and returned it for a 26-yard pick-six.

On first-and-10 from Houston’s 25, Stroud was heavily pressured and hit by K’Lavon Chaisson. Stroud made a bad decision to let the ball go, and it went straight up before Jones came down with the interception — Stroud’s second of the contest.

From there, Jones darted toward the sideline and got to the end zone for the defensive score.

Stroud is now 9-of-17 for 108 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.