Marcus Jones pick-six gives Patriots 14-10 lead in second quarter

The Patriots have gotten back ahead of the Texans after scoring a defensive touchdown.

Cornerback Marcus Jones intercepted an ill-advised pass from C.J. Stroud and returned it for a 26-yard pick-six.

On first-and-10 from Houston’s 25, Stroud was heavily pressured and hit by K’Lavon Chaisson. Stroud made a bad decision to let the ball go, and it went straight up before Jones came down with the interception — Stroud’s second of the contest.

From there, Jones darted toward the sideline and got to the end zone for the defensive score.

Stroud is now 9-of-17 for 108 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.