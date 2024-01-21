Report: Jerrod Johnson is expected to interview for Browns offensive coordinator this week

Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson’s dance card is filling up.

A report on Sunday said that the Saints have requested permission to interview Johnson and it was followed by word of further interest in Johnson’s services. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Johnson is expected to interview with the Browns this week as well.

Johnson joined the Texans in 2023 and joined offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik in developing quarterback C.J. Stroud during his rookie season. That effort went well enough for the Texans to get to the second round of the playoffs and it has resulted in outside interest in both assistants.

Slowik has interviewed or is interviewing for a number of the head coaching vacancies around the league. If he were to get one of those jobs, Johnson would likely be a candidate to replace him in Houston.