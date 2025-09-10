 Skip navigation
Report: Jets to release KR Xavier Gipson

  
Published September 10, 2025 08:10 AM

After the Jets’ 34-32 loss to the Steelers in Week 1, head coach Aaron Glenn said that “the one thing to me that turned this game” was turnovers and added that the team can’t have them in the future.

There was only one turnover in the game and the player that made it has reportedly lost his spot on the team. Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that the team will release kickoff returner Xavier Gipson after he fumbled a fourth quarter kickoff. The Steelers recovered and used the good field position to take a lead two plays later.

Gipson has been a returner for the last two seasons and made a splashy debut with a walk-off punt return touchdown against the Bills in overtime in Week 1 of the 2023 season. That was also the game that saw current Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers make his Jets debut and tear his Achilles a few snaps into the game.

Kene Nwangnu opened Week 1 as the kickoff returner, but left the game with an injury. Rookie receiver Arian Smith handled the final Steelers kickoff of the game and will presumably be an option to replace Gipson in the future.