Report: Jets to sign Al Woods

  
Published May 3, 2023 12:44 PM
nbc_pft_rodgerspracticejets_230503
May 3, 2023 08:21 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Aaron Rodgers’ comments about knowing he needs to be more present in New York than he was in Green Bay, and explain why he should be there the entire time.

The Jets made a veteran addition to their offensive line when they signed tackle Billy Turner this week and they’re reportedly making one to their defensive line as well.

Connor Hughes of SNY reports that the Jets are set to sign defensive tackle Al Woods to their 90-man roster.

Woods spent the 2019 season with the Seahawks and then returned to Seattle in 2021 after opting out of the 2020 season with the Jaguars due to COVID. He started 30 games over the last two seasons and posted 89 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and four passes defensed in those appearances.

Woods entered the league as a 2010 fourth-round pick by the Saints, but wound up making his debut with the Buccaneers later that season. He had a stint with the Seahawks in 2011 and has also played for the Steelers, Titans, and Colts.