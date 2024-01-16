Report: Jim Harbaugh seeks “unusual” protections in Michigan contract extension talks

As Jim Harbaugh commences his Third Annual NFL Flirtation Tour, he continues to negotiate a new contract at Michigan.

Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reports that Harbaugh seeks an “unusual” protection in his next Wolverine contract regarding the possibility of future NCAA punishment. Specifically, Wetzel reports that Harbaugh wants “language that would grant him immunity from termination from any finding or sanction that could arise from multiple current NCAA investigations.”

In other words, Michigan would commit to not firing him, in the event the NCAA drops the hammer so hard that firing him would be the only real option.

While Michigan could agree to pay out the contract even in the event of a “for-cause” termination arising from NCAA sanctions, it would be difficult for Michigan to agree to keep him on the job. The NCAA could eventually issue a decision compelling Michigan to “show cause” as to why the university should not be penalized if it continues to employ him.

That’s a convoluted way of saying the NCAA has the power to force a school to fire a coach, because the NCAA has the power to make life very difficult for a school that keeps it coach in place.

Harbaugh interviewed on Monday for the Chargers’ head-coaching job. It remains to be seen whether other NFL teams pursue him.

Given that he has climbed the college football mountain, that he’s facing potentially significant NCAA punishment, and that he has said he has “unfinished business” in the NFL, it’s hard not to imagine him returning to the pro game. And it could be that he’s making a request he knows Michigan can’t grant, in order to make it easier to walk away from the school with a semi-clear conscience.