nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Report: Joe Thuney is expected to start at left tackle for Chiefs on Saturday

  
Published January 17, 2025 01:17 PM

The Chiefs are going to ride the proverbial hot hand at left tackle.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Kansas City will start Joe Thuney at the position over D.J. Humphries.

Thuney took over as starting left tackle in Week 15 after Humphries suffered a hamstring injury the week before. An All-Pro left guard, Thuney stabilized a position that had been in flux for the Chiefs all season.

Humphries had recently signed with the club at that point, coming off an ACL tear.

The Chiefs also started Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris at left tackle this season.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Thursday that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has trust in both Thuney and Humphries to do the job.

With Thuney set to start at left tackle, Mike Caliendo is likely to start at left guard.