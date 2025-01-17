Report: Joe Thuney is expected to start at left tackle for Chiefs on Saturday

The Chiefs are going to ride the proverbial hot hand at left tackle.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Kansas City will start Joe Thuney at the position over D.J. Humphries.

Thuney took over as starting left tackle in Week 15 after Humphries suffered a hamstring injury the week before. An All-Pro left guard, Thuney stabilized a position that had been in flux for the Chiefs all season.

Humphries had recently signed with the club at that point, coming off an ACL tear.

The Chiefs also started Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris at left tackle this season.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Thursday that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has trust in both Thuney and Humphries to do the job.

With Thuney set to start at left tackle, Mike Caliendo is likely to start at left guard.