 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

manning_with_pft.jpg
Manning believes NYG need a veteran QB, leadership
gibbsmont.jpg
How Gibbs, Montgomery became ‘Sonic and Knuckles’
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_250205.jpg
Winston hungry to prove he’s a ‘trustworthy QB’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

manning_with_pft.jpg
Manning believes NYG need a veteran QB, leadership
gibbsmont.jpg
How Gibbs, Montgomery became ‘Sonic and Knuckles’
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_250205.jpg
Winston hungry to prove he’s a ‘trustworthy QB’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Joe Woods joining Raiders as defensive pass game coordinator

  
Published February 6, 2025 05:05 PM

Former Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods is joining Pete Carroll’s staff in Las Vegas. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Woods is taking a job as defensive pass game coordinator.

He is headed to Las Vegas today.

Woods, 54, was the Saints’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons following three seasons as the Browns’ defensive coordinator.

Woods has coached in the NFL for 21 seasons.

He was a defensive quality control coach for the Bucs (2004-05), the defensive backs coach for the Vikings (2006-13), the defensive backs coach of the Raiders (2014), the defensive backs coach of the Broncos (2017-18) and defensive coordinator of the Broncos (2017-18) and defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator of the 49ers (2019).

The Raiders retained defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.