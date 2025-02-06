Report: Joe Woods joining Raiders as defensive pass game coordinator

Former Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods is joining Pete Carroll’s staff in Las Vegas. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Woods is taking a job as defensive pass game coordinator.

He is headed to Las Vegas today.

Woods, 54, was the Saints’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons following three seasons as the Browns’ defensive coordinator.

Woods has coached in the NFL for 21 seasons.

He was a defensive quality control coach for the Bucs (2004-05), the defensive backs coach for the Vikings (2006-13), the defensive backs coach of the Raiders (2014), the defensive backs coach of the Broncos (2017-18) and defensive coordinator of the Broncos (2017-18) and defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator of the 49ers (2019).

The Raiders retained defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.