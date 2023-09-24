Report: Joey Bosa will be active and play more than last week

The Chargers are expected to have defensive end Joey Bosa in the lineup as they try to avoid an 0-3 start in Minnesota on Sunday.

Bosa is dealing with a hamstring injury and he was listed as questionable on Friday, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Bosa will be active against the Vikings. Pelissero also reports that he is expected to play more than he did last week.

Bosa played 19 defensive snaps in an overtime loss to the Titans.

The 0-2 Vikings are set to have left tackle Christian Darrisaw back after he missed Week Two with an ankle injury. Center Garrett Bradbury is expected to miss his second straight game with a back injury, however.