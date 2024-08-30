 Skip navigation
Report: John Wolford to join Panthers' practice squad

  
Published August 30, 2024 05:38 PM

The Panthers are signing quarterback John Wolford to their practice squad, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports.

The team currently has Bryce Young and Andy Dalton on its 53-player roster and undrafted rookie Jack Plummer on the practice squad.

The Buccaneers cut Wolford from their roster this week.

Wolford went undrafted, entering the NFL with the Jets in 2018. He was the primary backup to Matthew Stafford when the Rams won the Super bowl in 2022.

He has started four games, going 2-2 with one touchdown and five interceptions