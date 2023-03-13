Report: Jonathan Jones to re-sign with Patriots

Cornerback Jonathan Jones didn’t need much of a chance to hear from other teams before deciding where he wants to sign as a free agent.

A few minutes after the window to negotiate with teams opened, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Jones is expected to sign a two-year deal to remain with the Patriots. Jones is ranked No. 27 on PFT’s list of the top free agents in the league.

Jones joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and he’s been a regular on defense for several seasons. He started all 16 games he played during the 2022 season and finished the year with 69 tackles, four interceptions, one interception return for a touchdown, and three forced fumbles.

A new deal sets Jones up for many chances to add to those totals in New England.

UPDATE 1:47 p.m. ET: Rapoport reports it is a two-year deal worth $20 million with $13 million guaranteed.