NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
McCaffrey 'fast and strong' as ever at 49ers camp
Detroit Lions 'paying price for being great team'

NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Report: Jonathan Mingo could miss time with a PCL injury

  
Published August 17, 2025 12:42 AM

Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo injured his right knee the play after a 49-yard reception. He left the game and did not return, with the team ruling him out.

After the game, Mingo walked to the locker room without a noticeable limp and without anything on his knee.

But Todd Archer of ESPN reports that the Cowboys fear Mingo injured his posterior cruciate ligament. Mingo will undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the severity.

He will miss time. The question is: How much?

The Cowboys had only 30 yards of total offense with 10:41 left in the third quarter when Mingo caught a bomb from Joe Milton to the Baltimore 23. On the next play, Milton threw Mingo a fade that fell incomplete, and Mingo got up flexing his right knee after jumping for the ball.

The Cowboys list Mingo as the backup to CeeDee Lamb.

He made five catches for 46 yards in 2024 after arriving in Dallas via a midseason trade from Carolina.