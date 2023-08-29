Report: Jonathan Taylor stays with Colts, remains on PUP list

Jonathan Taylor is staying put. At least for now.

The soft, non-binding Tuesday deadline has come and gone. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Taylor won’t be traded. Also, he will remain on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

This keeps him from playing for a minimum of four weeks, even if he’s traded.

He could still be traded, but he can’t play through Week 4, at a minimum.

Whether he emerges from the PUP list and plays for the Colts remains to be seen. The short-lived suggestion that the Colts would shift him to the non-football injury list seemed to be a chess move aimed at countering the perception that he’s holding in.

Either way, he’s out for the first four weeks of the season. And he will be paid weekly game checks in the amount of $238,000.

The Dolphins were the team that had been most heavily connected to Taylor. In the end, it didn’t happen.

Again, it still could. The deadline was and is exactly as binding as owner Jim Irsay’s vow that the Colts WOULD NOT! trade him.