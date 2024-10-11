 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jordan Mason believed to have sprained AC joint in shoulder

  
Published October 11, 2024 11:52 AM

49ers running back Jordan Mason was off to a strong start on Thursday night, but he wasn’t around for the end of the team’s win.

Mason injured his shoulder in the first half and was forced out of the game after one carry early in the third quarter. Mason had 73 yards on eight carries before leaving the game.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mason has been diagnosed with a sprained AC joint. The injury is not considered to be a serious one, but Mason is still undergoing further tests.

The initial diagnosis is good news for the 49ers and the performance of rookie Isaac Guerendo likely makes them feel better as well. Guerendo had 10 carries for 99 yards, including a 76 yard run that set up the final touchdown of the game.