Report: Josh Downs will likely miss Week 13 with a shoulder injury

  
Published November 25, 2024 11:19 AM

The Colts lost wide receiver Josh Downs to a shoulder injury during Sunday’s loss to the Lions and it looks like they’ll remain without him against the Patriots in Week 13.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Downs is considered week-to-week and that he will be a long shot to get cleared to play against New England.

Downs had three catches for 27 yards before leaving Sunday’s game. He has 53 catches for 594 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games this season.

Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Adonai Mitchell, and Ashton Dulin were the other wideouts for the Colts against the Lions. Anthony Gould was inactive for the game.