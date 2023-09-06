Report: Joshua Dobbs to start at QB for Cardinals

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has not publicly announced the team’s plan at quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Commanders, but he said on Wednesday that the team’s players know who will be starting and it appears that word has filtered out of the locker room.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are expected to start Joshua Dobbs in Week One. Fifth-round pick Clayton Tune was the other option under consideration in Arizona.

Dobbs has been with the Cardinals for less than two weeks, but has more professional experience than Tune and is familiar with the team’s offensive approach after spending time with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing in Cleveland last season.

Rapoport notes that the Cardinals will re-evaluate their quarterback plans on a weekly basis as they wait for Kyler Murray to get the green light to return from a torn ACL.