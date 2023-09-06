Jonathan Gannon: Players know the plan at quarterback

The only sure thing the general public knows about the identity of the Cardinals starting quarterback for this Sunday’s game in Washington is that it isn’t Kyler Murray.

Murray’s on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from a torn ACL and the Cardinals have not made any announcement about whether Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune will be getting the nod this weekend. On Wednesday, head coach Jonathan Gannon reiterated that no such announcement will be coming before the team takes the field against the Commanders.

Gannon did say that the quarterback choice is not a secret inside the locker room.

“Players know the plan,” Gannon said, via Bo Brack of PHNX Sports.

As long as people other than Gannon know who will be at quarterback, there’s a chance of word getting out but it’s hard to see the answer changing much about the outlook for Arizona this weekend.