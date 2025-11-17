Report: JuJu Brents will undergo season-ending foot surgery

The Dolphins will not have one of their young defensive backs for the rest of 2025.

Per a report from NFL Media, JuJu Brents is set to have season-ending foot surgery.

Brents, 25, was a Colts second-round pick in 2023 and spent his first two years with that club. He was waived in August and was claimed by Miami.

Brents appeared in seven games with two starts this season. He recorded 14 total tackles with one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.

He is expected to make a full recovery for 2026.